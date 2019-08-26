‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Denies Being Involved In A ‘Sex Train’: ‘Ive Never Even Had A Threesome’

Kelly Dodd finally learned about the ‘super damaging’ rumor Vicki Gunvalson first addressed in the Aug. 20 episode of ‘RHOC,’ which prompted her to slam her ‘dangerous’ co-star in next week’s episode!

All aboard the rumor train! Kelly Dodd, 43, wasn’t left in the dark over speculation of her alleged participation in a “train,” which first surfaced during a cast dinner in the Aug. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Thanks to a phone call from someone at that dinner, co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly was able to clear the record as seen in a teaser for the Aug. 26 episode of RHOC. “This is absolutely ludicrous. I’ve never done a threesome, let alone a train,” Kelly announced during a confessional, after revealing that Braunwyn gave Kelly a ring to inform her that “some rumors” were “circulating about [Kelly].”

This phone call happened soon after Braunwyn witnessed Vicki Gunvalson, 57, telling their castmates at dinner, “Kelly knows that I know more than I’ve said.” To Vicki’s horror, that confession led Tamra Judge to ask, “Are you talking about the train?” A day later, Kelly sat down with Braunwyn and their other co-star, Gina Kirschenheiter, to rehash the gossipy dinner, as you can also see in the sneak peek clip below. “So first of all, Vicki is a liar. She lied about cancer — the worst thing you could possibly lie about. The lady is dangerous,” Kelly ranted to Braunwyn and Gina.

Here’s the catch — Kelly wasn’t supposed to know about the rumor in the first place. “Shannon [Beador], Gina, Tamra and I agreed not to talk about the train rumor, but I thought they meant don’t tell anyone else. I didn’t assume they meant don’t tell Kelly,” Braunwyn explained in a confessional, but told Kelly that she’d “rather be a b**tch that starts sh**t than a liar.” Gina had her own advice for Kelly, which you can watch in the rest of the video below!

While Vicki kept the train rumor ambiguous at the cast dinner, she divulged even more details in a confessional in the Aug. 20 episode of RHOC. “We had a code of silence that none of us were going to talk about the choo choo train. Tamra, Shannon and I discussed it, and I said, ‘Nothing good can come from this. This is all going to be super damaging,'” Vicki said in last week’s episode. Yeah, something’s telling us Kelly didn’t enjoy the playback of that scene.

Kelly even went so far as to call Vicki a “bully” during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in August! “I try not to let Vicki bother me. I try not to get upset with her. She does like to antagonize me. She likes to bully me,” Kelly claimed, adding, “Vicky loves to divide and conquer. That’s what she likes to do, and she does a great job of doing it.”