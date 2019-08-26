Keke Palmer looked fabulous, as always, when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26 in this gorgeous gold dress.

Keke Palmer, 26, arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey for the live show on August 26, looking absolutely amazing. Keke stole the show when she opted to wear a skintight bright gold Yousef Aljasmi gown, covered in sequins and Swarovski crystals. The gown was extremely fitted, hugging Keke’s toned, petite frame, while the dress also featured long sleeves. When she first arrived on the carpet, she posed with a massive gold, old-fashioned portable telephone to her ear. Aside from her huge phone, Keke also accessorized with a small clutch bag resembling a bar of gold.

As for Keke’s glam, she slicked her jet black her back into a perfectly sleek updo, which is one of the hottest beauty trends of the summer. She wrapped her hair into a thick braided chignon bun, which rested atop her head. For her makeup, Keke’s eyes were completely covered in metallic gold shadow, while voluminous lashes completed her beauty look.

Keke is constantly surprising us when it comes to red carpets and we never know what she’s going to whip out. One thing’s for sure, Keke always manages to make a bold statement. Whether it’s bold colors or fun embellishments, Keke has fun with her outfits and pulls off her looks perfectly. We especially loved her bedazzled look this evening, she looked like a queen.

Not only is tonight the award show, but it’s also Keke’s 26th birthday – what better way to celebrate than at a fun event like this one?