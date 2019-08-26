Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin, 15, Looks Happy & Healthy In New Rare Pic With Dad Jon

Jon Gosselin took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to share pics of his happy 15-year-old son and daughter Collin and Hannah, who he shares with ex Kate Gosselin, as he got ready to start his freshman year of high school.

Kate & Jon Gosselin‘s son Collin and daughter Hannah, who are both 15, have officially started high school and they seem happier than ever! Jon shared pics with the new freshmen on his Instagram page on Aug. 26 and they posed with huge smiles on their faces. In one pic, Collin and Hannah are posing together while the other two show Jon posing with each one. “FRESHMAN!!! 9th Grade Wow!!! I can’t believe it!!! Good luck to Hannah and Collin this year!!! Today is their first day of high school!!!! I hope all my kids have a wonderful year in high school this year and have great experiences!!! Love all of you!!!” he captioned the post.

Jon’s milestone moment with Collin and Hannah definitely seemed memorable for the proud dad, who was awarded full custody of Collin in Dec. 2018 after drama with his mom Kate, who made headlines for putting him in a treatment center for two years after claiming he had “behavioral issues”. Jon also has full custody of Hannah while their other six siblings, including Alexis, Aaden, Joel, and Leah, who are part of sextuplets with Collin and Hannah, live with Kate.

Although Collin reportedly doesn’t speak to Kate since living with his dad late last year, he seems thrilled to be starting the new journey at school and definitely looks more grown up than ever. Kate also seems to be content with her own life as she went from her previous reality show Kate Plus Eight to a new one called Kate Plus Date, on which she looks for a potential relationship.

We’re wishing both Collin and Hannah a lot of luck as new freshmen at school and look forward to seeing more pics of them!