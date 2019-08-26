Kaitlynn Carter Attends Miley Cyrus’ MTV VMAs Rehearsal As Romance Rumors Heat Up

Just hours before Miley Cyrus was set to take the stage at the MTV VMAs, Kaitlynn Carter reportedly watched the pop star’s rehearsal! Miley is set to perform a certain breakup anthem that recently caused a sensation.

Miley Cyrus, 26, reportedly had an extra pair of eyes to watch her practice performance for the MTV Video Music Awards, and they belonged to none other than Kaitlynn Carter, 30. Yes, the same pal (and rumored fling) whom the singer was photographed kissing in Italy on Aug. 9, and then pictured riding in a car together in Los Angeles on Aug. 14! The Hills: New Beginnings star was seen at Miley’s rehearsal at the VMAs venue — New Jersey’s Prudential Center — at 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, Us Weekly confirmed. That would be just a few hours before Miley takes the stage for real! HollywoodLife has reached out to Miley and Kaitlynn’s reps for comment. Interestingly, the song Miley is set to perform is her new track “Slide Away,” which many fans believe is the Disney alum’s breakup anthem about her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29.

Thanks to lyrics such as “Move on we’re not 17, I’m not who I used to be” and “I bought my house in the house Hills, don’t want the whiskey and pills, I don’t give up easily, but I don’t think I’m down — so won’t you slide away?,” fans could only assume that “Slide Away” was about Miley and Liam’s split. While Miley hasn’t confirmed this or dropped names, the track was released on Aug. 16, just six days after news broke of her and Liam’s separation.

“Slide Away” was also released just four days after a report claimed the “deal breaker” in Miley and Liam’s marriage was Liam’s alleged excessive drinking and his supposed intake of “certain drugs,” according to what sources from Miley’s side told TMZ. Again, all of these rumors have not been confirmed, and both Liam and Miley have voiced their love for one another in the wake of their breakup.

Miley’s gig at the VMAs will be her first televised performance since news of her and Liam’s split surfaced. It makes sense that Kaitlynn would be sitting in the audience, since we’ve heard that the MTV star has been a pillar of support for Miley as of late! ”Kaitlynn has been in Miley’s world for a while, she’s friends with Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, and sister, [Brandi Cyrus] too, so she isn’t someone they are just meeting for the first time, they already know and like her,” a source close to the Cyrus family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re happy she’s there for Miley to lean on right now, it’s a very sad time so she’s been a big help. As much as they all love Liam, their main concern is Miley’s happiness so whatever she chooses they fully support.” Like Miley, Kaitlynn also dealt with the recent end of an marriage after she and Brody Jenner, 36, announced their split on Aug. 2.