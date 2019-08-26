‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Posts Picture Of Kailyn Lowry In A Bra & Say’s She’s ‘So Bad’

Leah Messer and her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry were goofing around in a hotel room and the former snapped a mirror selfie of Kail in a black bra and shared it with her Instagram followers.

Friends getting naughty! Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer, 27, and Kailyn Lowry, 27, were changing clothes in a hotel room when they were caught in a compromising moment. Since they were standing in front of a mirror, Leah whipped out her phone and took a photo of Kailyn in nothing but a black bra and jeans. Kail was in mid-laugh as the two ladies were having fun and goofing around, but Leah has now uploaded the pic to her Instagram on Aug. 26 with the caption “So bad. @kaillowry.”

It appears the ladies are in New York City as high rises can be seen out the window of their hotel room. Lea lives in West Virginia and Kailyn resides in Delaware so it appears they’ve travelled to the Big Apple as the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are going down later in the day in Newark. Teen Mom stars have been known to attend since their shows are on the network and Kailyn has attended in years past.

Kailyn looks as if she could be in the stages of getting ready while wearing just her bra. Her hair is nicely done, pulled back in a pony tail and styled with some waves on the sides. She also has on gorgeous gold hoop earrings with a rainbow pattern on the bottom. Leah is wearing a glam peach halter top with a sheer long sleeve overlay that features tons of white beading on it. She showed in an IG story how she got her hair done professionally in loose long waves which are seen in pic. If the ladies aren’t going to the VMAs proper, they’re likely going to be hitting up parties for it.

It’s a great time for Kailyn to kick back and forget about the drama in her personal life. Kail has had to watch as ex-husband Javi Marroquin — the father of her five-year-old son Lincoln — is going through a major cheating scandal with fiancée Lauren Comeau, 27. He allegedly texted Kailyn about after the blowout fight where he was allegedly caught by Lauren naked with a female party guest in their home. He’s since taken to Instagram on Aug. 26 and wrote, “Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes. I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted,” and begged her to forgive him and come home.

Javi even addressed Lincoln in the post, as well as his nine-month-old son Eli by Lauren. “To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man,” he wrote. “I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love.”