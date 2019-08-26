Jonas Brothers’ Performance At VMAs 2019: Fans Were ‘Suckers’ For Epic Outdoor Show

Call it a homecoming! The Jonas Brothers rocked out at New Jersey’s legendary Stone Pony Stage for their smash hits ‘Sucker’ and ‘Only Human’!

Kevin Jonas, 31, Joe Jonas, 30, Nick Jonas, 26 can do no wrong! The Jonas Brothers went full rock ‘n’ roll for their history-making performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, which was their first time taking the MTV stage in 11 years! For their comeback, the Jersey boys performed remotely at the Garden State’s iconic Stone Pony stage, kicking things off their catchy summer jam “Sucker.” They got the party started indoors at the venue, which has a retro indie club vibe, quickly jumping off the stage to take the action outdoors. At one point, Nick even gave a lucky fan a handshake as the group made their way through the energetic crowd.

The crowed danced and screamed behind the Jonas Brothers as they made their way to the outdoor stage — singing the entire time, of course — which was located right on Jersey’s picturesque Ocean-front boardwalk. They then went into their hit “Only Human” as the lucky crowd ate up every second, dancing and singing along to the Happiness Begins track. Kevin, Joe and Nick — who hail from the town of Wyckoff — were prouder than ever to perform in their home state, yelling “Jersey, what’s up?”

The always stylish group rocked coordinated denim and leather outfits for the occasion, keeping with the vibe of the venue. Nick wore a chambray shirt — with several undone buttons — paired with a very tight looking pair of leather pants, while Joe went full Canadian tuxedo in a matching denim vest and distressed jeans. Kevin kept the theme going with, sporting a cool leather jacket and ripped jeans.

The brothers pre-taped their epic performance at Stone Pony Stage in New Jersey’s Asbury Park on August 25 — surprising the lucky audience who just happened to be taking a ocean-side stroll on the balmy Sunday evening. The legendary stage originally opened in 1974 and has a rich history in the Garden State’s music scene, with Jersey natives Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi both performing at the venue early in their careers. The boys made reference to the legendary artists — joking that Bon Jovi has “one of the greatest karaoke songs of all time” — in a feature promoting their Jersey summer playlist earlier in the show. They also name-checked iconic Jersey artists Lauryn Hill and the late Whitney Houston.

The boys didn’t stay far from the performance venue, sharing photos on Instagram from the newly-opened five-star Asbury Ocean Club Hotel. Kevin captioned the snap — which featured him looking at the view and Nick enjoying a cigar — “Jersey Boys.” The Jonas Brothers are currently on the road for their 40-date Happiness Begins Tour, which kicked off on August 7 in Miami and hits New York City in the coming days. The tour wraps up in February 2020 in Paris, France.