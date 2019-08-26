Javi Marroquin’s Ex-Fiancee Seemingly Throws Shade At Him On IG After He’s Caught Cheating

Lauren Comeau, the now ex-fiancee of Javi Marroquin, took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to share a photo in which she’s holding and kissing their son and captioned it with a telling message that may be directed at him.

Lauren Comeau, 27, is making her son her priority after ex-fiance Javi Marroquin, 26, allegedly cheated on her, and she’s proving it with a revealing Instagram photo and message. The doting mother shared a pic that shows her holding and kissing her one-year-old son Eli, who she had with Javi, while standing by a lake, and captioned it with a quote about the importance of raising sons to be respectful men. “To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world. Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind. – Shannon L. Alder,” the caption read. See Lauren’s pic HERE!

Although she doesn’t mention Javi’s name in the caption, we can’t help but wonder if she’s trying to say something about the cheating allegations that seemed to break them up with the quote. Reports of the Teen Mom 2 star allegedly cheating on Lauren quickly made headlines after their split around Aug. 17, which was also accompanied by some sort of fight. Javi took to his own Instagram on Aug. 26 to share an apology post to Lauren, admitting he did her wrong. “I’m sorry I took you for granted,” he wrote. “I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never enough, I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

Around the same time as their split, cops were called to the home Javi and Lauren shared on Aug. 17 after Javi made a call to 911 and claimed he was calling because his sister wouldn’t leave his house. There was also reportedly a fight that went on between the former couple that night after Lauren allegedly caught Javi naked with another woman. “Javi threw a party Saturday night with friends and gym members at their house,” Radar Online reports and The Ashley Reality Roundup has confirmed. “At some point, Lauren went upstairs to go to sleep. When Lauren came back downstairs, she found Javi and a woman naked.”

It will be interesting to see where things between Javi and Lauren go from here but we’re hoping they can come to a conclusion that works best for all involved.