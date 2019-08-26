‘Teen Mom 2’ Javi Marroquin Apologizes To Fiancee Lauren For Cheating: I’m Sorry I Broke Your Heart

With 5 little words (followed by a full page confession), Javi Marroquin has confirmed and apologized for cheating on his fiancee Lauren. See the ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars post after scandal.

“I love you and I’m sorry.” That’s what Javi Marroquin wrote on his Instagram page on Monday, Aug 26th, after it was rumored he had been cheating on his fiancée, Lauren Comeau. Seemingly confirming the cheating, which was rumored to be the catalyst of an explosive fight between the two earlier in August, Javi admits he ‘disrespected’ Lauren in his Instagram post, as well as made ‘mistakes’ that he’s sorry for. “I’m sorry I took you for granted,” he wrote. “I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never bough, I hurt the on person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

The Teen Mom 2 star was accused of being unfaithful to Lauren in an extensive report by Radar Online about the night the cops were called to their Delaware home on Aug. 17th. The cops were apparently called to diffuse a nasty fight between the pair — a fight that was set off by Lauren finding Javi with a ‘naked’ woman after she had turned in for the night.

In the same post, Javi apologies to his kids, Lincoln, 5, who he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, and Eli, 1, who he shares with Lauren, for setting a bad example on how to ‘be a man’ and how to properly ‘treat women’. He then ‘vows’ to do better, for them and himself. “I will no longer let any of my loved ones down,” he wrote, signing off with a promise to tell ‘his story’ in a way that would make them both proud.

At time of posting, Lauren has not made a comment or posted any response to his apology. Time will only tell if she accepts his words and forgives him.