Heidi Klum Shows Off Long, Toned Legs In Black Sequin Dress At 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Heidi Klum looked gorgeous when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, wearing a sexy sequin dress.

Heidi Klum, 46, looked amazing, as always, when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey for the live show on August 26. The blonde supermodel always manages to look gorgeous at any red carpet event and her black sequin frock from tonight was no different. Heidi opted to wear a metallic black sequin NEDO dress, which featured long sleeves and ruched detailing from the Fall Winter 19-20 collection. The best part of Heidi’s dress was the cool heart-shaped cutout at the neckline, which revealed major cleavage. The skirt of the dress featured a short hemline, while the front had one long flap in the front. Heidi accessorized her look with a pair of black ankle-strap sandals and a black box clutch.

As for her glam, Heidi opted to keep her blonde hair down and straight, with front bangs covering her forehead. A dark, sultry smokey eye with extra black eyeliner under her lids and a glossy nude lip completed her look. Heidi never misses an event and we can almost always count on her to arrive on a red carpet looking gorgeous in some sort of revealing dress or sequin ensemble.

No matter what Heidi wears, she always makes a statement at an event in her outfit, which is exactly what she did tonight.

We absolutely loved the way Heidi looked on the red carpet and she always manages to look flawless, no matter what she wears.