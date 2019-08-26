Harry Styles Confesses One Direction Isn’t ‘Done’, But That Band Will Never Be ‘The Same’ As It Was

Harry Styles opened up about the future of his band One Direction after they their 2016 hiatus in his ‘Rolling Stone’ cover interview and admitted there’s been a lot of changes since then.

Harry Styles, 25, may have started a successful solo music career since One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016, but he’s not stepping away from the band. The talented artist gave a in-depth interview to Rolling Stone for his cover story in their Sept. issue and answered the question that’s been on everyone’s mind: Is One Direction coming back? Although he didn’t give a definite answer about when all four lads will be back on stage together, he did admit that he wouldn’t say no to the right time for the reunion.

“I don’t know. I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way,” he told the outlet. “If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’ But until that time, I feel like I’m really enjoying making music and experimenting. I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn’t be the same, anyway.”

Harry also made sure to point out that although the band, which also includes Louis Tomlinson, 27, Niall Horan, 25, and Liam Payne, 25, (Zayn Malik quit before their hiatus and fifth studio album release in early 2015) hasn’t performed together for three years, he still remains friends with each of them and feels they all have a bond for what they went through since first being put together on The X Factor in 2010.

“Above all else, we’re the people who went through that. We’re always going to have that, even if we’re not the closest,” he admitted. “And the fact is, just because you’re in a band with someone doesn’t mean you have to be best friends. That’s not always how it works. Just because Fleetwood Mac fight, that doesn’t mean they’re not amazing. I think even in the disagreements, there’s always a mutual respect for each other — we did this really cool thing together, and we’ll always have that. It’s too important to me to ever be like, ‘Oh, that’s done.’ But if it happens it will happen for the right reasons.”

Harry went on to say that even though he’s gone on to do his own music, he doesn’t regret being in One Direction and appreciates the opportunities it gave him. “I know it’s the thing that always happens. When somebody gets out of a band, they go, ‘That wasn’t me. I was held back.’ But it was me,” he enthused. “And I don’t feel like I was held back at all. It was so much fun. If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t have done it. It’s not like I was tied to a radiator.”

Despite having fun, the “Sign of the Times” crooner did reveal that he had some anxiety troubles when he was with the band but when it cam time to go off on his own, he grew as a person and learned about himself as an artist. “While I was in the band, I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong,” he explained. “I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, ‘What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?’ Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes.”