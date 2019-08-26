Harry Styles Admits He’s Written Music About ‘Past Relationships’ & Taylor Swift Fans Are Losing It

Taylor Swift has written songs about her exes, but what about her ex, Harry Styles? The fomer-One Direction member admitted he’s penned new music about his ‘heartbreaks,’ which sent Swifties into a tizzy.

At this point, Taylor Swift’s fans have accepted that “Style,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “Out Of The Woods” are written about her short-lived romance with Harry Styles, 25. However, has Harry written any songs about his 29-year-old ex? Or any of his relationships, like the one he had with French model Camille Rowe? “It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,’ ” Harry said when discussing his love-life and his upcoming album with Rolling Stone. The “gallantly discreet” Harry admits that his new songs are coming from a personal place. “Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

To add more fuel to the fire, Harry said that his next album, which fans have unofficially dubbed HS2, will be “all about having sex and feeling sad.” This admission, along with the talk about writing about past “relationships,” has left fans in their feelings. “taylor gave me an album about being in love and harry is giving me an album about heartbreak literally a dream to me” “while Taylor is singing about true love Harry wrote an album about sex and sadness, I might have to switch parent after all” “Not to be a haylor but on his 2017 album Harry wrote ‘maybe one day you’ll call me and tell me that you’re sorry too’ and on her 2019 album Taylor wrote ‘I’m sorry that I hurt you’ he said ‘meet me in the hallway’ and she said ‘meet me in the afterglow’ and that‘s that on that”

“can’t believe harry just basically admitted a lot of the album is going to be about camille how am i going to pretend they’re about taylor now,” another fan tweeted. Taylor and Harry began dating in the fall of 2012. They officially broke up in January 2013, but the relationship was so impactful that she wrote at least three songs about him. Harry’s 2017 song, “Two Ghosts” was widely considered by fans to be about Taylor when it was released. “I think it’s pretty, like, self-explanatory,” he said in a 2017 Radio 1 interview, per Entertainment Weekly. “I think, y’know, it’s about sometimes things change, and you can do all the same things, and sometimes it’s just different, y’know?”

Before the Radio 1 interview, Harry spoke with Rolling Stone about the songs that Taylor presumably wrote about him. “I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not, but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere,” He said. “I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”

“Certain things don’t work out,” he added. “In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk … but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best sh*t ever. So thank you.”