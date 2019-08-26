Halsey Rocks Gorgeous Sheer Red Dress & Rainbow-Streaked Hair At VMAs

The VMAs are always a fun night when it comes to entertainment AND fashion, and Halsey brought her A-game with a wild look at the show!

Halsey made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, and she looked amazing at the star-studded event. The popular singer rocked a black bra and high-waisted bottoms, which she covered in a sheer red dress that was held together by a studded belt. The bottom of the dress was completely open, so she had a lot of leg on display! Perhaps the most buzzed-about part of her outfit, though, was the streak of rainbow color through the middle of her hair. She wore a dark wig, which included a multi-colored strip right down the middle.

The 2019 VMAs are a big night for Halsey, as she’s up for SEVEN awards in total. Her buzzed-about collaboration with BTS, “Boy With Luv,” is nominated for Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Collaboration and Best K-Pop Video. Meanwhile, Halsey’s song, “Nightmare,” is nominated for Video for Good and Best Power Anthem, while she’s up against Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes for Artist of the Year.

Shockingly, this is actually the very first year that Halsey has ever been nominated at the VMAs, and seven nominations is certainly nothing to scoff at! Taylor Swift and Ariana lead the pack with 12 each, while Billie has nine and Lil Nas X has eight.

The VMAs are set to be a star-studded show, with performances from Taylor, Jonas Brothers, Shawn, Camila Cabello, Normani, Missy Elliott, Lizzo and more. Plus, Hailee Steinfeld, Lindsey Vonn, Alex Morgan, KeKe Palmer and plenty of others are set to serve as presenters. Halsey is definitely in good company at this one!