Gigi Hadid Looks Fierce In High-Waisted Pants & Skintight Tube Top At VMAs

Look who it is! Gigi Hadid was a special guest at the 2019 VMAs, and she looked incredible as she strutted down the red carpet with her sister.

Gigi Hadid served up quite a sexy red carpet look when she attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26. The gorgeous model always brings it when it comes to her style, but she took things up a level this time around. Gigi wore a pair of gold-hued pants, which she paired with a skintight beige tube top that was tucked in. She styled her hair parted to the side and it looked totally fierce with glistening eye makeup. It’s expected that Gigi and her sister, Bella Hadid, will be presenting Marc Jacobs with the MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award at the show.

Over the last few weeks, Gigi has made major headlines for her budding relationship with Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette. The two have seemed practically inseparable ever since they went public with their romance at the beginning of August, just days after The Bachelorette finale aired. The finale revealed that Hannah Brown dumped Tyler during the final rose ceremony, and he’s clearly been living his best single life ever since!

A source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, though, that Tyler and Gigi’s relationship has already grown to be quite serious. In fact, she brought him to her family farm in Pennsylvania, where he met her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and spent time with the family.

This is Gigi’s first relationship since Zayn Malik, who she dated from 2015 until breaking up in March 2018. Later that year, though, they briefly got back together, before ending things for good ahead of the New Year. It certainly appears that she’s moved on now, though!