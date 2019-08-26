Colton Underwood Reveals Why He’s Staying Out Of Caelynn & Blake’s Drama On ‘BIP’

Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ drama has been front and center on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ which is pretty awkward for Colton Underwood…who’s friends with both of them.

Colton Underwood was on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette with Blake Horstmann, and he’s stayed friendly with his ex, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, through his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, after The Bachelor. Now, Caelynn and Blake are at odds, and Colton and Cassie are in a tough spot. “We’ve been staying out of it completely because it does put us in a little awkward spot,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his partnership with MorningStar. “I do hope that they can agree to either disagree or move past this, whether it’s at the reunion or after the show.”

The drama between Caelynn and Blake actually started before they both appeared on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. The two had been talking for quite a bit of time, and they wound up hooking up while at the Stagecoach Music Festival in April. However, at the event, Blake told Caelynn that he had hooked up with fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Kristina Schulman, one night earlier. When Caelynn arrived in Paradise, she claimed that Blake ghosted her after the hookup and begged her to keep the tryst a secret. Blake received major backlash on social media, so he released his texts with Caelynn to show that she also wanted to hide their hookup from others on the show.

The whole thing turned into a pretty crazy back and forth, with thousands of people weighing in on Twitter and Instagram. Both Caelynn and Blake have gotten criticism for how they handled the situation, but Colton wants people to know that this shouldn’t define either of them. “They’re both great people,” he explained in our interview. “They both made a mistake. I think they’ll openly admit that.”

Caelynn and Blake have moved on from each other on Bachelor in Paradise, and we’ll see how their journeys to find love continue during the show’s next episode on Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.