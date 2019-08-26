Chris Brown Gushes Over His ‘Sugar Pie’ Daughter Royalty After It’s Reported He’s Expecting A Baby Boy

Chris Brown is the proudest papa when it comes to his adorable daughter Royalty. He’s calling her his ‘Sugar Pie’ in a precious new pic as it’s being reported he’s expecting a son with Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown‘s number one lady continues to be his adorable daughter. Royalty is five now and still the apple of her daddy’s eye. On Aug. 26 he shared an Instagram pic of his little princess and wrote “SUGAR PIE HUNNY BUNCH” in the caption. Royalty is smiling at the camera wearing the cutest peach colored jacket and matching shorts with little bird patterns. Even her sneakers match the color of her outfit perfectly, as it’s clear Royalty has inherited her dad’s sense of chic style.

Chris’ fans love it when he shares photos of his beautiful daughter, whose looks are a perfect combination of Chris and her mom Nia Guzman. “She’s sooooo gorgeous 🥺😍,” a user named Layton wrote while a woman named Brittney said “She’s so freaking adorable 😩😍💕.” “Chris she’s a beautiful little Princess 👸🏽,” a fan named Rose gushed. Within four hours of sharing the pic it was nearing one million likes.

Royalty is Chris’ only child…for now. There have been reports swirling since last June that his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris, 26, is pregnant. It all started when he left “Baby mama” comments under some of her IG posts in June, leaving fans to wonder if she was expecting or if he was just crushing on her. Chris headed out on tour for the summer and things grew quiet between the pair until Aug. 22, when Ammika shared a flirty IG story selfie with a big green heart emoji over her own and wrote “@chrisbrownofficial” to get his attention.

It worked as the next day under one of her IG posts, Chris left a big violet heart in the comments. Then on Aug. 25, the baby rumors reached a fever pitch as TMZ and several other outlets reported that Ammika was pregnant with a son by Chris and due in the fall of 2019. Yet neither Chris or Ammika or their reps have confirmed the pregnancy reports so it’s still unclear if Royalty is going to be getting a baby brother.