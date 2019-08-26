Bebe Rexha Sparkles In Sexy Silver Dress At 2019 VMAs

Now THIS is how you serve up a red carpet look! Bebe Rexha definitely stood out with her gorgeous ensemble at the VMAs on Aug. 26.

Bebe Rexha is absolutely killing it these days, and she was at it again when she made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26. The sexy singer totally nailed her red carpet look, and she looked super fierce while posing for photos ahead of the event. Bebe wore a silver dress with an uneven hemline, which allowed her to show off some major leg thanks to a slit on the left side. She pulled her hair back into a loose updo to complete the look, and we’re totally obsessed.

During the show, Bebe will take the stage as a presenter. However, she’s also nominated for THREE awards. Her track “Call You Mine,” with The Chainsmokers, is up for Song of the Summer and Best Dance Video, while her collaboration with David Guetta and J Balvin, “Say My Name,” is also nominated for Best Dance Video. In 2018, she got her first-ever VMA nomination for “Meant to Be,” but did not win in the category she was up for. Could this be her year?!

Meanwhile, Bebe is currently having quite a summer, as she’s the opening act for the Jonas Brothers on their buzzed-about Happiness Begins Tour. During her set, Bebe sings nine songs to get the crowd ready for the guys, and people have been loving getting to see her do her thing!

Bebe released her debut album in June 2018, but she’s certainly kept busy since then by appearing on shows like The Voice and collaborating with other artists for hit songs. We can’t wait to see what she does next!