Alex Morgan Sparkles In Sequin Pink Mini Dress At 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Alex Morgan looked gorgeous when she arrived at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on August 26.

Alex Morgan, 30, looked amazing when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey for the live show on August 26. The gorgeous soccer player opted to wear a one-sleeved pink sequin mini dress. The dress was fitted to her petite frame while the neckline featured a thin choker and a massive ruffle over the arm of her long sleeve. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress was super short, showing off her unbelievably toned and tan legs. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of sparkly pink ankle-strap sandals, huge diamond drop earrings and a ton of massive diamond rings. We absolutely loved her entire look from head-to-toe, which was styled by Jasmine Caccamo.

As for her glam, Alex looked flawless and we especially loved her hair which was done by stylist, Courtney Jamian. She opted to keep her brown hair down in effortless natural beach waves, which is one of the hottest beauty trends of the summer. Her makeup, which was done by Toby Fleischman, was also flawless, as Alex opted for a subtle pink smokey eye with voluminous lashes and a glossy pink lip.

We love seeing athletes hit the red carpet because we usually see them in their uniforms, especially Alex, who just won the World Cup with the USA women’s soccer team this summer.

When it comes to Alex’s style, she loves to spice up the red carpet in some sort of mini dress that shows off her amazing legs, but she especially loves sequins and this sparkly number is definitely one of our favorites from her.