‘American Horror Story’ is throwing it way back with ‘AHS: 1984.’ Ryan Murphy revealed the first trailer on Aug. 26 and it’s like ‘Friday the 13th’ meets ‘Halloween.’

American Horror Story is taking a trip to summer camp in season 9 and it’s about to get very, very bloody. “I got a gig as a counselor at a summer camp they’re opening up a couple of hours from here, you guys should all come,” Cody Fern’s character says in the first trailer to Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, and Gus Kenworthy’s characters. Despite Emma’s hesitation, she goes along for the ride with the rest of the crew. Unfortunately, there’s a killer on the loose.

Mr. Jingles has escaped from the psychiatric ward and that has everyone worried. “The cops are going to find him, right?” Emma asks. Suddenly, Cody’s character hits someone with his car, giving off major I Know What You Did Last Summer vibes. The AHS: 1984 takes the victim to the campsite. “This is the site of the worst summer massacre of all time,” Angelica Ross‘ character makes sure to add.

Emma’s character has survived a vicious attack in the past, so this killer on the loose has her on edge. Not everyone is going to make it out of Camp Redwood alive. Will Emma’s character be the only one left standing? Or will Ryan Murphy pull a Scream 4 twist on us? Season 9 is going to be full of blood, screams, and a whole lot of hairspray. This is the ’80s, after all. However, season 9 will not feature AHS vets Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Up until season 9, Sarah and Evan were the only cast members to have appeared in every season of American Horror Story.

Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa are among the cast members for season 9. AHS: 1984 will premiere Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX.