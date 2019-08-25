Sofia rang in 21 with a lavish party at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. The model was surrounded by close friends, including BFF Kylie Jenner, boyfriend Scott Disick and The Chainsmokers!

Sofia Richie is living the life! Fresh off a whirlwind trip to Europe, the model celebrated her milestone 21st birthday in Las Vegas at the luxurious five-star Wynn Resort. “Sofia was in very high spirits the entire night of her birthday celebrations,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Lionel Richie‘s daughter got things started with a wild day party at Encore Beach Club, and then moved onto the evening festivities, which included a night of dinner and dancing. “A dinner was organized at Cipriani Las Vegas on the Wynn hotel’s property where she went with a group of girlfriends including her BFF Kylie Jenner,” our source confirms, also adding that they dined “family style.” Of note, “Kylie never made it to Sofia’s daytime pool party, but that didn’t seem to bother Sofia at all.”

From there, the now-legal Sofia got things started with “a Perrier-Jouët champagne birthday toast,” which can run into the thousands of dollars for a vintage bottle. The group — including Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, Ariel Tejada and Amber Saly — then kept the party going and headed to XS Nightclub, where “Sofia arrived cuddling up to boyfriend Scott Disick when immediately a Happy Birthday’ display appeared, along with drummers, and a confetti parade with a massive cake,” our eyewitness spills. Earlier in the day, Scott surprised his girlfriend with a pricey Aston Martin, which can range between $150,000 – $297,000 — or more.

“Sofia was all smiles and stunned and they watched The Chainsmokers perform. She giggled and danced and was in total awe of the cake.” The Chainsmokers — made up of duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall — have had a residency at the hotel for over two years, and have been such a smash, the show has been extended until 2021. At one point, Drew even brought Sofia on stage to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and “Sofia stayed on stage with her girls dancing, jumping around and taking shots with [The Chainsmokers].”

The stunning Sofia was dressed to the nines for her big night out, wearing an ultra sexy long sleeve jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals. The sexy pink ensemble was designed by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi and perfectly showed off the swimsuit model’s toned figure. She finished her look with a barely-there clear sandal, and a practical cross-body bag, which was also bedazzled. “Sofia arrived with a extremely long braided weave pony tail,” our source adds. “However, as the celebration ensued, she literally let her hair down and took off the pony and wiped it around.”

Sofia’s friends, most of whom attended the pool party earlier in the day, were also enjoying their night out. “Kylie Jenner arrived separately into the evening and looked amazing in a skin tight pink latex dress,” our insider revealed. “During one point in the evening, Kylie picked up the birthday girl and twirled her around as The Chainsmokers performed. The girls laughed [and] looked happy and seemed to be having fun the entire time.”

Not to miss out on the festivities, Sofia’s boyfriend Scott, 36, was also around for the late night party. “Sofia and Scott looked like the real deal, very happy and in love,” our source noticed. “You can tell their connection is very real and they enjoyed being together.”