‘Power’: Angela’s Fate Revealed & Lela Loren Teases What’s Next After Epic Premiere

The season 6 premiere of ‘Power’ kicked off with a bang by revealing what happened to Angela after she was shot by Tommy. Plus, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora break down the ‘huge theme’ of the final season and more.

Angela Valdez is dead. When the Power season 6 premiere started, she was still alive and breathing. Ghost rushed her to the hospital and she went right into surgery. Unfortunately, Angela died there. When interviewed by the police, Ghost didn’t come right out and say that Tommy shot Angela. He lied once again. Despite not giving up Tommy, Angela’s death has sparked a quest for vengeance with Ghost and he’s willing to do just about anything to avenge her.

HollywoodLife sat down with Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora at the Power junket in New York City and got the scoop on Angela’s role on the show going forward. Will Angela be part of the show after this and in what capacity? “You’re going to have to wait and see!” Lela teased to HollywoodLife. “I mean, here’s the thing. You’ll have to wait and see what happens, but just like I said that she can’t root out her love for Ghost, Ghost can’t root out his love for her either regardless of what happens. Angela is a huge fixture.”

Joseph added, “That’s a huge theme this season — healing and how we grieve.” In the season 6 trailer, we do see Angela with Ghost, but it must be a hallucination, dream, or a flashback.

Lela has had to keep the secret about of Angela’s fate for a while now. “I knew probably around January or February of season 5 when we were filming,” Lela revealed. She started to put the pieces together around then and realized it made the most sense for Angela to die.

Lela said: “This is how my brain works: they’re killing Kanan, they have to kill someone for the end of episode 10, so who’s going to top 50 Cent? And, it kind of comes down to either Omari [Hardwick], Naturi [Naughton], Joe, or me, right? Killing Omari is apparently problematic, killing Tasha doesn’t really do anything, and if you kill Joe then there’s no conflict because Tasha’s moved on. So, part of me was like, oh, Angela. If you kill Angela, that sets a whole kind of storm into place, so that was my little internal… so I had a little bet going and I turned out to not be wrong.” Power airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz.