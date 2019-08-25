Khloe Kardashian Calls Ex Lamar Odom ‘Courageous’ For Talking About Addiction In Memoir

Khloe Kardashian is dishing about ex Lamar Odom’s memoir in the upcoming season of ‘KUWTK.’ She’s giving him props for being ‘courageous’ when writing about the depths of his drug addiction.

Lamar Odom, 39, opened up about “snorting insane amounts of coke” and the depths of his drug addiction in his 2019 memoir Darkness to Light. He also wrote about how his infidelity and drug use caused the breakdown of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, 35. Now she’s discussing it in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a preview clip, she’s seem at sister Kim‘s house, telling her “The article came out today about what Lamar wrote about,” revealing that her mom Kris Jenner, 63, was the one who forwarded it to her.

But Khloe was totally okay with it. “It’s his truth, he’s allowed to tell his version. Him and I each played a significant role in each other’s lives so I think it’s natural, like, if I talk about my past, I would hope that my marriage would be a chapter that I would talk about and for him, the same thing,” she told Kim.

In the memoir, Lamar describes how much he cheated on Khloe and his intense level of drug use, which culminated in a 2015 overdose in a Nevada brothel that left him in a coma. “We tell what happens to us and Lamar, if this is his story to tell… a lot of this stuff was never my place to ever talk about, but, it’s definitely his place, it’s happened to him. So if he feels like talking about it and if this is his form of healing or therapy I actually think its courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had…the depths of it,” Khloe explains. “So it doesn’t bother me. I appreciate it’s so honest. It’s not all great but I appreciate the honesty in it.”

She does take heart in Lamar admitting that the former couple’s reality show was actually his idea. “But I like how much he says he loved filming cause all of that was true. Khloe and Lamar was not my doing. He pushed and pushed. He was like ‘I loved it’ and I was like ‘Oh good. stay in your truth,'” Khloe says with relief. In the memoir, Lamar called Khloe “the love of my life” and thanked “the entire Kardashian family for embracing me and giving me an incredible kind of love.” He’s now happily dating personal trainer Sabrina Parr and will be competing on the upcoming season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.