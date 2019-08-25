‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reveals Jax Taylor ‘Blocked’ Her On Social Media

Kristen Doute is clearing the air on her alleged feud with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Jax Taylor. She’s now claiming he blocked on social media and has no idea why he did that.

Jax Taylor seems to be pissed off at three of his co-stars after filming for season eight of Vanderpump Rules wrapped. On August 20, he unfollowed Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval on social media but Kristen now claims went far beyond that. In an Aug. 24 tweet, she wrote: “I know @enews has been saying that Jax unfollowed some of us because of something regarding his wedding. Let me clear the air: Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE. But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding,” referring to Jax’s wife Brittany Cartwright, 30.

While Kristen seemed to be having issues with co-stars Stassi Schroeder, 31 and Katie Maloney, 32, it remained a mystery why Jax, 40, suddenly turned on three of his cast mates including Kristen. From her tweet it sounds like she’s unclear why he seems angry off at them. While Stassi and Katie noticeably blew off Kristen’s Aug. 9 event for her line t-shirt line, James Mae, Jax and Brittany were there to support her.

Many fans sympathized with Kristen over Jax blocking her. One user named Ilana told her “One time a few years ago when he was just dating Brit; I told him on Twitter to marry that girl and he blocked me .. so there’s that.” Another person who goes by ChiChi wrote “Half of twitter has been blocked by Jax and doesn’t know why. We don’t miss him and we don’t care. Im guessing his twitter feed is empty when he looks at it.” A woman named Gladys added “Yeah, I’m also blocked. I’m not sure why either lol.”

So far Jax hasn’t explained the blocking and unfollowing and it’s unclear what his beef is with the three cast mates. Kristen served as one of Brittany’s bridesmaids at her wedding to Jax on June 29 in Kentucky, while Tom Sandoval shared best man duties with Tom Schwartz.