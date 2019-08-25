Jamie Foxx Calls Sela Vave The ‘Next Beyonce’ After Denying That He’s Dating The Singer
Jamie Foxx is reportedly so impressed by Sela Vave and her musical talent that he’s been raving over her to close friends and has even admitted he thinks she could become as big as Beyonce someday.
Jamie Foxx, 51, may have denied a romance with up and coming musician Sela Vave, 21, but he still thinks she’s amazing! The actor, who has admitted to helping her music career, has been raving about her talents to friends and even went as far as comparing her to superstar Beyonce, according to a source at Page Six. “Jamie is saying that Sela is an amazing singer, that she’s ‘the future Beyoncé’,” the source said. “He’s introducing her to his friends in the music and entertainment industry — and getting her to sing on the spot to show off her talents.” The source also went on to reveal details about a recent night out that Jamie and Sela shared together. “Jamie seemed very attentive to Sela and excited to show her off,” the source admitted.
Jamie and Sela first sparked speculation that they were romantically involved when they were spotted holding hands while leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles. When reports that Jamie split from his longtime love Katie Holmes, 40, made headlines quickly after the sighting, the romance speculation became even more intense with some people even claiming that Sela caused the breakup. Sela herself then took to Instagram to share a message and a post that contained a clip of a livestream with Jamie to help set the record straight. In the clip, he’s discussing his involvement in the music industry and how he likes to help artists before he mentioned Sela.
“There was this thing that was leaked in the press,” he began. “There was a young woman by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her. I was… he introduced me to her,” he said, gesturing to J Young, who also appeared in the clip. “She was amazing. So, she’s on my steps singing Beyonce. Singing, and she’s playing the guitar. I said, ‘how the f**k did this happen?’ So we took her under our wing. And if you do your background history, as opposed to scandal chasing, we went to Power 106, and I introduced her as my new artist, whole squad, whole label.”
“So now, the situation with the press where I’m escorting her to my car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter,” he continued. “And I’m not no old n**** out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying? I’m speaking to the real right now; this is for the real fans. I know what business I’m in. People make mountains out of mole hills.”
Sela also reiterated Jamie’s statement in her caption for the post by saying she knows the truth and that’s all that matters. “You can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die . . . Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music #killthedoublestandard,” she wrote.