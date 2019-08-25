Jamie Foxx Calls Sela Vave The ‘Next Beyonce’ After Denying That He’s Dating The Singer

“There was this thing that was leaked in the press,” he began. “There was a young woman by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her. I was… he introduced me to her,” he said, gesturing to J Young, who also appeared in the clip. “She was amazing. So, she’s on my steps singing Beyonce. Singing, and she’s playing the guitar. I said, ‘how the f**k did this happen?’ So we took her under our wing. And if you do your background history, as opposed to scandal chasing, we went to Power 106, and I introduced her as my new artist, whole squad, whole label.”

“So now, the situation with the press where I’m escorting her to my car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter,” he continued. “And I’m not no old n**** out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying? I’m speaking to the real right now; this is for the real fans. I know what business I’m in. People make mountains out of mole hills.”

Sela also reiterated Jamie’s statement in her caption for the post by saying she knows the truth and that’s all that matters. “You can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die . . . Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music #killthedoublestandard,” she wrote.