Ryan Reynolds Shares Sweet Photo Of Wife Blake Lively Cradling Her Baby Bump On Her 32nd Birthday

Ryan Reynolds didn’t cut half of Blake Lively’s face out of her birthday tribute this time around. Instead, he shared a genuinely adorable photo of her holding her baby bump.

Today, Aug. 25, is Blake Lively‘s birthday, so her husband Ryan Reynolds made sure to give her a shout-out on social media. The Deadpool star, 42, shared a series of images of him with his wife to wish her well as she turns 32. The first image was a sweet photo of Blake laughing while holding her baby bump as Ryan smiled brightly into the camera. “Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” Ryan captioned the post.

If you follow this couple, you know that they don’t take themselves too seriously. In the past, Ryan has wished the A Simple Favor star a happy birthday with a photo of the two of them, but with her face almost completely cut out of the image. She returned the favor with a photo Ryan’s face semi-visible, focusing instead on Ryan Gosling.

So where’s the humor in this post? Well, if you click through the slideshow it becomes apparent that every other photo was an outtake from various photo-ops. In some, Blake is blurry, likely moving while the photographer snapped the pics. She has her eyes closed in many of the photos, too.

The last image in the set is definitely the funniest one, though. While Ryan is smiling perfectly, being his poised, handsome self, Blake is squinting, unready for the image as her hat gets blown off her head. She’s still gorgeous. Happy birthday, Blake!