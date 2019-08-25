See Pics
Ben Affleck Pulls Daughter Violet, 10, & Son Samuel, 7, Into A Sweet Hug On Family Outing

Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his kids! The actor held Samuel and Violet’s hands on a family outing before giving his daughter a warm hug.

Ben Affleck bonded with his two youngest children on Aug. 24. The Gone Girl star, 47, was spotted running errands with daughter Violet, 10, and son Samuel, 7, in Los Angeles. While walking through a parking lot, Ben strolled between his two kids, holding onto both of their hands tightly.

If that wasn’t sweet enough, Ben wrapped his daughter in his arms for a sweet hug. Not seen on the family outing was Samuel and Violet’s older sister Seraphina, 13. Ben shares all three kids with ex Jennifer Garner.

Ben dressed casually for the adorable family outing. He rocked a blue-grey t-shirt with khakis and blue and white sneakers.

While Seraphina wasn’t with her family for the errands run, she has recently accompanied her mom alone on an outing in Los Angeles. Jen took her eldest child out with her on Aug. 13. But Jen and Ben don’t just hang out with their children individually – they have co-parenting down and regularly team up for family activities. Earlier this summer, the friendly exes were seen smiling and having a nice chat at their son’s swim lessons.