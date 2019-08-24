Taylor Swift Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: New Album ‘Lover’ & More

Taylor Swift’s week was pretty epic, building up to the release of her seventh album, ‘Lover.’ In honor of all the hype and the drop itself, we’ve named her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

What a week it’s been for Taylor Swift. After months of promotion for Lover, the LP finally dropped on Friday, Aug. 23. Clearly the seven days leading up to her seventh album were some of the most climactic ones in the entire rollout, so we’re basically obligated to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week. If we had an Instagram Queen of the Year award, she’d deserve that, too.

On Sunday, Taylor started off her week by simultaneously teasing her fans and continuing her countdown to the album release. She re-shared a photo from Feb. 25 that fans initially thought meant music would drop five days after it was posted due to there being five holes in the fence you see Taylor through. Of course, that ended up not being the case as the lead single “ME!” didn’t come out until April 26. But this time around, it was part of her countdown, marking five days before the drop. “Okay NOW there are five holes in the fence,” she captioned the image.

The next three posts shared to her account were all promotions for her collaborations related to Lover: an Amazon Music commercial, a post about her clothing collection with Stella McCartney, and an Apple Music ad.

On the eve of her album release, Taylor unleashed the music video for the title track onto the world, and announced its official drop with a sweet still from the visual, as well as the song lyric from 2014’s “You Are In Love” that inspired the video’s premise. “And so it goes, you two are dancing in a snow globe round and round… The Lover music video is out now!” she captioned a photo of her and her co-star Christian Owens.

After Lover finally came out at midnight on Aug. 23, the “You Need To Calm Down” hitmaker celebrated it with a photo from her album cover shoot, alongside the caption: “This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that Lover is out NOW.”

She then shared another image from the shoot on Friday alongside lyrics from “Cruel Summer.” She wrote, “And I snuck in through the garden gate, every night that summer just to seal my fate,” before telling fans to stream all 18 songs on YouTube Music. Whew! What a week. Head up to the gallery above to see all of Taylor’s prettiest pastel looks in honor of her new era – and this spectacular week leading up to a brilliant new album.