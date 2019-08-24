See Message
Taylor Swift Shares Heart-Rending Diary Entry About Kanye West Interrupting Her At 2009 VMAs

Taylor Swift unleashed 120 pages of her personal diary entries with the four deluxe editions of ‘Lover.’ One version included a 2009 entry about Kanye West stealing the mic from her at the MTV VMAs.

Taylor Swift was only 19 years old when Kanye West stormed the stage during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards to tell her – and the rest of the world – that Beyoncé‘s “Single Ladies” had one of the best music videos of all-time. While Kanye didn’t actually let her finish, Taylor, 29, did get the chance to speak her peace about the moment, albeit privately in her journal. But when the singer released her seventh album, Lover, on Aug. 23, along came with it four deluxe editions that included 30 pages each of her personal diary entries. One of those editions, available exclusively at Target, included her reaction to Kanye grabbing the mic from her hands after she won Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me.”

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week…” she wrote in a journal entry dated Sept. 18, 2009. “Let’s just say, if you had told me that Kanye West would have been the number one focus of my week, the media, and my part in the VMAs I would’ve looked at you crossed eyed. If you had told me that I would win the award I was nominated for, I wouldn’t have believed you.  And if you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.’ Well… apparently…. It does.”

But with 120 diary entries in total unveiled to the world, there’s a lot more in those deluxe editions than just this reaction to the 2009 VMAs. In the fourth edition, Taylor shared the original lyrics to fan-favorite Red track, “All Too Well.” In another version, she referenced Kanye’s impact on her again in an entry from August 2016 after all the Kim Kardashian and Kanye drama went down. “This summer is the apocalypse,” is all she wrote on the page.