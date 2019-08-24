Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Sofia Richie ‘Thrilled About Turning 21’ & Loves Freedom Scott Disick Gives Her To Pursue Dreams

SplashNews
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick out and about in Beverly HillsPictured: Sofia Richie,Scott DisickRef: SPL5090296 160519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: ENT / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick in Portofino. 13 Aug 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA482278_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick and Sofia Richie beat the heat together out and about at Malibu Country Mart in Malibu. Sofia displays her tan legs in denim shorts and heels as Scott opts for jeans and a t-shirt for their outing. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Couple, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, appear glum as they touch down in LAX following their trip to Aussie. It's not the first time the pair is spotted with stony faces. Just days ago, Sophia appeared downcast at a club event in Melbourne.Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GOME / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 44 Photos.
, and

It’s finally here! Sofia Richie is turning 21 on Aug. 24 and has so much to celebrate. She’s got a loving boyfriend in Scott Richie who gives her enough space to accomplish her goals in life.

Sofia Richie can finally legally grab a drink as she hits her milestone 21st birthday on Aug. 24. No doubt her loving boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, will throw her a big celebration and the model has so much to be thankful for. “Sofia couldn’t be more thrilled about turning 21 and is really looking forward to this next chapter in her life. Sofia is feeling very proud of how much she’s already accomplished in her life, but she wants to keep pushing herself and continue growing her brand,” a source close to the bikini designer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is taking this opportunity to celebrate because she’s happier now than ever in a great relationship, she has amazing friends, and she loves her career. That’s one of the reasons Sofia loves Scott so much is because he gives her all the freedom in the world to follow her dreams and he never holds her back. She really couldn’t ask for more,” our insider adds. Sofia just designed a line of swimwear for Frankie’s bikinis and has been doing an amazing job modeling them.

“Sofia’s relationship with Scott is very easy and relaxed. They both live separate lives while still doing things as a couple. Neither feels they need to be with the other all of the time and that’s why it works so well for them both,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Scott has given her plenty of space to go on girls trips with pals like Kylie Jenner, 22, while he’s been busy with his E! reality show Flip It Like Disick. “Sofia appreciates that Scott is really focused on his home flipping business and doesn’t want to be a part of it, while he’s happy to support her modeling career and let her travel and do her thing. Sofia is very independent so it just works.”

 