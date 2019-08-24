Sofia Richie ‘Thrilled About Turning 21’ & Loves Freedom Scott Disick Gives Her To Pursue Dreams

It’s finally here! Sofia Richie is turning 21 on Aug. 24 and has so much to celebrate. She’s got a loving boyfriend in Scott Richie who gives her enough space to accomplish her goals in life.

Sofia Richie can finally legally grab a drink as she hits her milestone 21st birthday on Aug. 24. No doubt her loving boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, will throw her a big celebration and the model has so much to be thankful for. “Sofia couldn’t be more thrilled about turning 21 and is really looking forward to this next chapter in her life. Sofia is feeling very proud of how much she’s already accomplished in her life, but she wants to keep pushing herself and continue growing her brand,” a source close to the bikini designer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is taking this opportunity to celebrate because she’s happier now than ever in a great relationship, she has amazing friends, and she loves her career. That’s one of the reasons Sofia loves Scott so much is because he gives her all the freedom in the world to follow her dreams and he never holds her back. She really couldn’t ask for more,” our insider adds. Sofia just designed a line of swimwear for Frankie’s bikinis and has been doing an amazing job modeling them.

“Sofia’s relationship with Scott is very easy and relaxed. They both live separate lives while still doing things as a couple. Neither feels they need to be with the other all of the time and that’s why it works so well for them both,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Scott has given her plenty of space to go on girls trips with pals like Kylie Jenner, 22, while he’s been busy with his E! reality show Flip It Like Disick. “Sofia appreciates that Scott is really focused on his home flipping business and doesn’t want to be a part of it, while he’s happy to support her modeling career and let her travel and do her thing. Sofia is very independent so it just works.”