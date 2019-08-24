Sofia Richie Jets To Las Vegas With Kylie Jenner For Epic 21st Birthday Bash – Her Plans Revealed

Viva Las Vegas! Now that she’s officially legal, Sofia Richie is jetting off to Sin City for her lavish 21st birthday!

Sofia Richie is finally 21 and the model has plans to celebrate in style! “[Sofia] flew to Vegas on a private jet today with BFF Kylie Jenner and several close friends in tow,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The group — including Kylie and Sofia’s mutual friends, Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel and Amber Saly — have been posting on their Instagram stories as they prepared to jet off on Saturday, August 24.

Sofia pulled up to the tarmac in her brand new Aston Martin, which was a gift from her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36 — also on the trip. The model looked stylish and ready for her Vegas adventure, sporting a short-sleeve pink Chanel sweater with matching shorts and pink sneakers. In other videos, the crew can be seen dancing and drinking on the plane, and getting pampered with hair styling and eye lash extensions. “Sofia, we’re f—–g ready for you!” Kylie exclaimed in one video, and is later seen flipping the bird in another — suggesting Stormi‘s mom is ready for a party weekend. Sofia was, of course, just celebrating Kylie’s 22nd on a ritzy two week trip to Europe, and this Vegas trip appears to be a reunion of sorts for the same group.

As for plans in Vegas, partying is at the top of the agenda. “Sofia will be ringing in her 21st birthday at Encore Beach Club during the day,” the source continued. “The party will continue at XS Nightclub tonight.” Both venues are located inside the glamorous five-star Wynn Las Vegas Resort, where the group appear to be staying in a massive suite. Sofia and her friends, sans Kylie, were already partying it up at the day club by 4:00 on Saturday, dancing away to tunes by resident DJ Alesso in the 100 degree heat.

“There was a massive parade presentation as Sofia walked in looking amazing in an all Chanel bathing suit get-up. She was also greeted with custom pillows with her dog’s faces on them,” our insider spilled. “Overall [she] was in great spirits. She and some friends did shots with [the DJ] Alesso before arriving to celebrate. Kylie skipped out on the pool. All of the girls are dancing in the DJ booth and having a great time together…she even started dancing with Alesso!”