Rob Kardashian’s Perspective On Life ‘Completely Changed’ After Having Dream, 2

Rob Kardashian’s life completely changed once he became a dad to daughter Dream. She’s his whole world, and the one thing he and ex Blac Chyna can agree on is what’s best for the little girl.

Rob Kardashian may not have been successful in the sock business, but he’s crushing it at being a loving and attentive daddy to his 2-year-old daughter Dream. “Rob’s perspective on life has completely changed since becoming a father to Dream in a way he never could have imagined. His whole life used to center around his own basic needs, but now he puts Dream’s needs before anything else. Rob has a whole new outlook on his future and on his daughter’s future and wants nothing but the best for her. It pushes him to be a better man and work hard to be the best father he can be for her,” a source close to the 32-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

He is so proud of Dream that he loves sharing adorable photos of her on is social media. On Aug. 22 he posted a pic of her sweet face that melted his fans’ hearts. “She beautiful looks just like you and your dad 💞,” one user gushed while a person named Yanni told him “Rob your baby👧🏻 is your twin, but also her Grandfather Robert Kardashian♥️ God Bless her.” Then he got the ultimate compliment from a woman named Denise who told Rob, “Prettiest Kardashian kid 💜.” Considering all of his female cousins, that’s major props.

“The one thing Rob and Blac Chyna can agree on is anything that will benefit Dream is the way to go. Rob is a great dad and Blac is well aware of that fact, and Blac is a great mom and Rob would agree to that 100%.,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. But just like most separated couples, there is a lot of drama when they deal with each other outside of Dream and her needs and that is why they use nannies to get her to each other,” when it comes to moving between households.

“They can stand each other when it comes to Dream but coexisting as friends and as a couple again is very far fetched and stressful. They will be civil but guarded on everything but Dream’s well being is where they meet in the middle. It is all about her and thankfully they both realize that,” the source adds.