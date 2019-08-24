Rachel Lindsay’s Wedding Dress: She Stuns In Gorgeous Gown To Marry Bryan Abasolo

Bride goals! Rachel Lindsay looked beyond amazing in an angelic white gown as she walked down the aisle to marry her fiance, Bryan Abasolo.

Rachel Lindsay did not disappoint with her wedding dress! The Bachelorette alum married Bryan Abasolo in Cancun on Aug. 24, and she looked so gorgeous for her big day. Rachel wore a Randi Rahm gown, which featured a sheer top with short sleeves and a gorgeous sequin leaf print detail. A wide white belt separated her top from her flowing tulle skirt. Rachel donned an extra long sheer veil in the same fabric as her skirt. Of course, Bryan also looked super handsome in his tux for the event, which featured a creme jacket with black lapels, a black bow tie and black pants. You can see the beautiful couple and Rachel’s stunning gown by clicking here.

It’s been more than two years since Rachel and Bryan got engaged during the finale of season 13 of The Bachelorette in May 2017 — and Rachel’s wedding look was certainly worth the wait! Rachel and Bryan fell in love on the hit ABC show, but took their time with planning the wedding to settle into a life together. Before becoming the Bachelorette, Rachel vied for Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor. However, she was sent home at the final three rose ceremony. Nick went onto get engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, but they split months later.

Rachel and Bryan spent the first couple years of their relationship living in Dallas, which is where she’s from. However, they recently relocated to his hometown of Miami. “It was nice to just show Bryan that I’m willing to pick up and move my life for him, as well,” Rachel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June. “It just shows the reciprocity we have. Not that he ever doubted that, but sometimes, actions speak louder than words.”

As for her wedding dress, Rachel admitted that she knew people would be a bit surprised by her choice. “I think people are going to be shocked, but I’m going to make it funky with my hair,” she promised. She certainly delivered!