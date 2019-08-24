Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Married: ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Ties The Knot In Romantic Ceremony

Another successful Bachelor Nation relationship has emerged. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are officially married two years after he proposed to her on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Things didn’t work out for Hannah Brown on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, but Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are proof that you CAN find love on reality television! The happy couple, who met on the show’s 13th season in 2017, got married on Saturday, August 24, after taking their time with planning the wedding. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico, according to People magazine. “Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan,” wedding planner Michael Russo told the magazine.

The ceremony, which was also attended by former Bachelor stars Kristina Schulman, Bibiana Julian and Astrid Loch, was “filled with so much joy, love and laughter,” Russo continued to the magazine. “As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them.”

Rachel stunned in a short-sleeve white tulle gown, which featured a stunning sequin leaf print detail on top. Her romantic veil, also made of tulle, created a gorgeous train effect. The bride had her hair pulled back, and rocked a fiery red lip for her big day. Bryan matched his new wife in an off-white jacket with black detail, a black bow tie and classic black pants. The couple look beaming and in love in the first photo released.

Rachel was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, which filmed at the end of 2016 and aired at the beginning of 2017. She was eliminated at the final three rose ceremony, but went on to make history by being named the first ever African American Bachelorette. Rachel filmed her season from March-May 2017, and gave Bryan her final rose. He proposed to her during the finale, which aired in August of that year.

Unlike some other couples from The Bachelor franchise, Rachel and Bryan have decided NOT to televise their wedding. However, they know fans are extremely invested in their love story, and when Rachel visited the HollywoodLife podcast, she told us EXCLUSIVELY that she and Bryan plan on filming something to share with fans. “I’m not going to have a full-out special or anything,” she explained. “But you will see something in the future of Bryan and I sitting down that will be in some type of Bachelor-related thing, but they will not be at our wedding.”

Rachel and Bryan are just the fourth couple from The Bachelorette to actually make it to the altar. They follow in the footsteps of Trista and Ryan Sutter (season one), Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum (season 7) and Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried (season 9). Two other Bachelorette couples — JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers (season 12) and Becca Kufrin and Garret Yrigoyen (season 14) — remain engaged.