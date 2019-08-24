Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Will Use His Time Away From ‘DWTS’ To ‘Flourish’ Their Relationship

Now that Artem Chigvintsev isn’t returning to ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ he wants to explore ‘what else he can do in entertainment.’ HollywoodLife has learned how those plans involve his girlfriend, Nikki Bella!

Nikki Bella, 35, wrote that “one door may have closed but SO many are about to open up” for her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and those words couldn’t be more true. While fans were heartbroken after Artem’s name wasn’t among the dancers announced for Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars on Aug. 22, this could be a blessing in disguise since the ABC star will use the time off the show to focus on Nikki! “Artem and Nikki are going to take this extra time together to flourish their own relationship that absolutely has wedding bells in the future,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And not just by going on dates!

“Nikki and Artem are relationship goals. They are only looking for the best for each other. And having him join Total Bellas is a great outlet for them both because it will show a different side of him and it will show why they work so much as a couple,” our source tells us. Bella confirmed that her new beau is filming Total Bellas in an Aug. 17 Instagram post, writing that she’s “thankful” that Artem will “showcase his life, love, [and] ups and downs” on the show!

“So that opportunity will be amazing but he does anticipate to be a part of Dancing [With The Stars] again down the line,” our source continues. For now, Artem — who starred on DWTS between 2009 and 2018 — “wants to explore what else he can do in entertainment.” And that’s because “he has seen the opportunities that Julianne [Hough] and Derek [Hough] and Cheryl [Burke] have had from the show and he wants to test out what piece of the pie he can obtain himself,” our source explains.

This break can even serve as an advantage for Artem, if he does reunite with DWTS. He even has a new dancing partner in mind, but it’s not Nikki! “Plus when he comes back he will be refreshed and maybe do the show with Nikki’s sister, Brie, because she wants to do the show in the future but is currently focusing on getting pregnant and having baby number two,” our source reveals!

Nikki and Artem confirmed their relationship on the July 17 episode of The Bellas Podcast, and just over a week later, Nikki gushed about the new romance in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “It’s amazing,” the WWE star told us at the 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on July 24, with Artem right by her side. She explained why the romance was previously hush-hush, adding, “I have tried to fight the whole no labels for so long and trying to take my time. I don’t know. This guy over here — I don’t know, he makes my heart skip beats, and it’s fun to showcase that love. I feel like people need that, you know?” With Artem’s new career change, now’s the time to showcase that love even more!