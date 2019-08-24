Kit Harington Joins The MCU As The Black Knight In ‘The Eternals’ & Fans Are Losing It

Bye-bye, Jon Snow. Long live the Black Knight. The rumors are true — Kit Harington is coming the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it all went down at the D23 Expo.

During a weekend full of huge announcements from the House of Mouse, this one got people talking early. It was rumored earlier on in the weekend that Kit Harington — aka Game Of Thrones‘ Jon Snow — would be leaving behind the Night Watch to join the new phase of superheroes assembling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Turns out, everyone was right, as Kit was confirmed to play Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, in The Eternals. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement Saturday during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at the D23 Expo. Kit joins the likes of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani, who have all previously been announced as cast members on the upcoming film.

All of this comes on the heels of the immense amount of Marvel news that came out of D23 yesterday when Disney revealed the MCU slate for its Disney+ streaming service launching November 12. That included new details on Wandavision and Falcon & The Winter Solider, and the announcement of three more Marvel projects, like Ms. Marvel and SheHulk.