Kendall & Kylie Jenner Hold Hands & Rock Sexy Skintight Looks For Night Out With Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed off their stunning figures and close sisterly bond when they held hands while joining older sis Kourtney Kardashian at the Nice Guy restaurant on Aug. 23.

Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 22, dressed to impress when they had dinner with their older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on Aug. 23! The brunette beauties met up at the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, CA and put their amazing figures on display in a tight catsuit and mini dress that wowed onlookers. Kendall was the one to wear the catsuit, which consisted of a black leather crop top and matching pants while Kylie rocked the dress, which was a brown strapless choice that appeared to be made of satin. At one point, Kendall and Kylie held hands outside the restaurant while walking past a crowd.

Like her younger sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, also looked amazing for the outing in her own stylish outfit of similar colors. Her brown tank top and dark brown leather pants fit her well and proved that despite being the oldest KarJenner, she still knows how to work it just as much as her siblings. Her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 26, also made his way into the restaurant at a separate time, indicating he’s still friendly with the family.

The latest dinner was just one of many times Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney have been busy this summer. Both Kendall and Kourtney just returned from a trip they took in Idaho, and Kylie just returned from her mega birthday celebration on a yacht in Italy so they have definitely been living the summer up!

It’s always great to see the KarJenner sisters giving their fans fashion ideas by strutting their stuff in some of the most stylish wardrobe pieces to date. We look forward to seeing more!