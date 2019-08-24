James Charles Shares NSFW Photo On Twitter After Getting Hacked & Fans Freak

James Charles is taking matters into his own hands after getting hacked on Twitter. He shared what he claims is the one and only nude pic he’s ever taken of himself and fans have very mixed feelings.

James Charles is pulling a Bella Thorne by showing off a nude photo after getting hacked and not letting that person have the power over him. And the Twittersphere has very mixed feelings about it. On Aug. 24 he wrote, “Just case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken! can’t threaten me with it now.” He proved his point by posting a mirror selfie of himself naked but turned to the side so that only his bare booty was on display. The lighting in the photo is absolutely gorgeous so it’s obvious why took the photo, but he just wasn’t prepared to share it with the world until getting hacked.

A user named Hailie commented under his photo “literally no one asked for this” and the YouTube makeup guru responded “yeah well i didn’t ask to have my security and privacy threatened either so this is me taking back ownership of the situation, move on with your day.” For several hours his account was disabled and his blue verification check was missing before James got his account back. After his nude photo share, James rocketed to the number one position on U.S. Twitter trends.

The nude photo appeared on a lot of people’s timelines — many of who complained they wished they hadn’t seen it. “Why is james charles’ naked ass on my damn tl pls i just wanna see my kpop boys?” one user complained. “I open twitter for the first time in 2 days and the first thing I see is james charles ass,” another person lamented. “GET JAMES CHARLES’ BARE ASS OFF MY TL RIGHT NOW I SWEAR,” a user named Emily complained.

Anime, kpop and local twitter coming together, all collectively not wanting to see james charles nudes nd wishing we could unseepic.twitter.com/rKlU7lexn2 — de | RENJUN LOCKDOWN (@renjungothgf) August 24, 2019

Me when I saw James Charles trending and simultaneously said "what did he do again" just to see his bare ass as soon as I checked it outpic.twitter.com/5BODaxkDgt — Nat | 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚢 𝚖𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚕𝚜𝚎𝚢 (@BabyMinTM) August 24, 2019

It wasn’t all bad as some folks were complimentary of the post. One woman tweeted “Why has james charles got a better ass than me?” “I just opened james charles ass pic when i’m at the dentist sitting in the god damn chair. jesus CHRIST” a user named Kelai wrote.