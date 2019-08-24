Emma Stone Looks Positively Evil As Cruella de Vil In First Look At Disney

If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will! Emma Stone channels her inner baddie in this first look at ‘Cruella’, where she will play the title villainess. Check. Out. The. HAIR!

Glenn Close, do you approve? We think she will, especially given just how sensational Emma Stone looks at the iconic Disney villain, Cruella de Vil. While Glenn Close played the 101 Dalmatians baddie in 1996 live-action film produced by John Hughes, this new film will take a look at another timeline in Cruella’s life, perhaps even filling us in on that iconic black-and-white hairdo! So much about the film has been kept under wraps, but at the at D23 Expo, fans were given their first look at Emma in the devious role — and it didn’t disappoint.

The first look dropped on Saturday, Aug. 24 and instantly had fans buzzing. Emma looked incredible in the signature black and white wig, effectively turning her into the iconic character. The dark eyeshadow and bright red lipstick didn’t hurt, either! She held onto the leashes of three Dalmatians while giving a cruel look to the camera in a black leather outfit. Let me tell you, if looks could kill, this one surely would!

While much about the film is still hush-hush, it was announced earlier this year that Emma Thompson would be joining Emma Stone for the film. Details on the role are being kept quiet, but many fans speculate that Thompson could play an older version of Cruella in the film — or perhaps her mother! Seeing as Thompson has become a staple in Disney live-action productions (See Beauty and the Beast and Saving Mr. Banks), the creative team have no doubt penned a great role for her. Christmas 2020 is going to give you sudden chills, thanks to Cruelle, Cruella de Vil!