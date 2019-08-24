Bradley Cooper continues to reign as Hollywood’s most adorable dad. He’s rocking a new haircut and a mustache on an outing with his precious daughter Lea.

Bradley Cooper is sporting a whole new look! The 44-year-old actor-director got a brand new haircut to go along with his newly grown heavy mustache. It’s now quite short on the sides and is a far different look for him. He was holding very precious cargo, with daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, 2, in his arms as he was out running errands in Brentwood, CA on Aug. 24. It looks like the two are going to have a healthy snack when they get home as Bradley was carrying a basket full of fresh tomatoes, peppers and a giant cucumber. Ah, nothing like summertime for the best veggies!

Bradley’s new look is likely for a movie role, as he has two films in pre-production. One is titled Atlantic Wall, which according to imdb.com is about “An American soldier is trapped behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day.” The other is the Guillermo del Toro adaptation of the 1947 film Nightmare Alley where he plays a con-man. However both of those films’ start dates are a ways off so maybe Bradley’s just changing up his look…or making sure he can capture it for the character when cameras finally roll.

After spending most of July in New York with mom Irina Shayk, 33, Bradley has had Lea in Los Angeles for a good part of August. He took his little girl on a sweet beach outing with friends on Aug. 17 in Malibu, but she got to go to the Happiest Place on Earth on Aug. 23. Yep, a trip to Disneyland! He was seen being the cutest dad ever, riding the Dumbo ride alongside Lea as well as smiling at her while aboard a carousel. She’s too little still to go on the big rides, but that didn’t matter to Bradley as he looked so happy that his daughter was having the time of her life at Disneyland.

Bradley and Irina split in June after four years as a couple, but have been extremely civil when it comes to raising Lea. They came up with their own custody agreement, avoiding going to court. They agreed to a 50-50 custody split as they plan to lovingly co-parent their daughter.