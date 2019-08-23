Leah McSweeney: 5 Things About Bethenny Frankel’s Rumored Replacement On ‘RHONY’

Has Bravo already found someone to replace Bethenny Frankel on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’? — Just 2 days after Bethenny announced her departure from the hit show, rumor has it that Leah McSweeney will fill her spot!

Leah McSweeney is rumored to be the newest housewife in New York City, after Bethenny Frankel revealed she will not return for the show’s coming season (12). The 36-year-old is a friend of RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer, according to a new report by Entertainment Tonight on August 23. “The two have already filmed a workout scene together,” a source tells the site. However, McSweeney and Bravo have not address or confirmed the report. In the meantime, here’s five fast facts about Leah McSweeney.

1. Leah McSweeney is a businesswoman from New York. — She was born and raised in New York City, where she attended school in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to her Wikipedia page. She briefly studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Leah has also become a strong advocate for mental health awareness, after sharing her personal journey with Bipolar II Disorder, her bio reads on Improper Etiquette, the podcast she co-hosts.

2. She is an entrepreneur and the founder of street wear brand Married to the Mob. — After winning a settlement of $75,000 from a lawsuit against the New York City Police Department, Leah launched the street-inspired brand, which caters to females, in 2004. The purpose? To provide a “voice and edginess to women who could hold their own (in the likes of a man,) but had the finesse and appeal of a lady,” her official website reads. As of 2018, MTTM had reached distribution in over 100 retailers, and collaborated with over 30 brands. Leah’s MTTM brand has collaborated with top names including Reebok and Nike. Her collections have also been modeled by female rappers including Chanel West Coast.

Leah has been featured in numerous publications including, Complex, Elle, Essence, Inked, Nylon, Paper, and Vogue. She often makes makes regular contributions on other media platforms such as Hypebeast. She also writes an advice column for Penthouse magazine.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Leah McSweeney)

3. Leah is a mother. — She has a daughter, who she often shares photos with on Instagram. It’s unclear if Leah is married.

4. She has appeared on Bravo in other capacities. — In 2010, Leah appeared as a client on an episode on Bravo’s The Millionaire Matchmaker. Her appearance on the show eventually led to cameos on other television programs, including VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

5. What is known about her potential gig on ‘RHONY’? — Not much. As of August 23 (2019), Leah joining the hit Bravo franchise is just a rumor. And, it’s unclear if her reported spot on the show will be as a friend/guest role or a full-time gig. Again, Bravo and Leah have not addressed or confirmed the report that she will replace Bethenny Frankel.