‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Feud: The Truth About Whether Lance Bass Is Truly To Blame For The Drama

After Jax unfollowed a number of his co-stars — including Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval — a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what’s really going on.

While there’s no shortage of drama on Vanderpump Rules, the brewing off-screen soap opera seems to have everyone’s attention. Fans first noticed trouble after Jax Taylor, 40, stopped following his co-stars Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval on Instagram. The move, which came shortly after season 8 wrapped filming, was reportedly because of a fight between him and Tom and Ariana over Lance Bass officiating his wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

“The unfollow had more to do with who Sandoval is hanging out with more so than anything else. It had absolutely nothing to do with Lance and the wedding,” a source clarifies to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tom has been nothing but a supportive friend and he’s always going to be there for Jax. Sandoval is always neutral and sometimes that bothers people, but he’s so not one to get caught up in the drama.” This isn’t Lance’s first time stirring the pot with the cast, as he was responsible for accidentally spilling the tea about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney not being legally married on WWHL.

While it’s unclear who unfollowed who first, “one could only assume that Tom Sandoval was taken back when he saw that Jax un-followed him on social media. He was disappointed in his decision to do that and is really confident he and Jax will get back to a great place again,” the source continued — suggesting Jax hit the unfollow button first. “Jax also removed [Sandoval] from his wedding party at one point, so he knows that Jax changes his mind constantly on feelings and things.”

“The drama and real fighting that happened towards the end of this season of filming, which stopped last week, just became a lot for the entire cast,” our insider revealed. “There’s a huge divide right now and Kristen is at the center of a lot of it.” As we recently reported, Stassi Schroeder and Katie both failed to attend Kristen’s event for her t-shirt line on August 7 — even though the rest of the cast, including Kate’s husband Tom Schwartz — were all present.

“Jax and Kristen get into it a ton this season and people are tending to choose sides which is causing a lot of this divide. The cast has never been this broken up before,” the insider concludes. While the season 8 premiere is months away, there’s plenty of drama to tune in for!