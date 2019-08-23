‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Shows Off Bounty Hunter Skill In First Look At ‘Star Wars’ Series

A long time ago … but more accurately, moments ago in Anaheim, ‘Star Wars’ cheered as they were given the first look at the new TV series, ‘The Mandalorian’ from Disney+. But don’t worry — we have the trailer for you right here!

If you feel a disturbance in the Force, it’s probably because thousands of Star Wars fans are passing out around the world after the trailer of The Mandalorian dropped, following it’s debut at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. The show, the first live-action TV series from the franchise, is set to debut with the release of the Disney+ streaming service this November, but the series has been buzzed about for over a year, with fans dying to know what the show will be like. Now, they have their first taste.

The Mandalorian is written and EP’ed by Jon Favreau — aka, the man behind the summer smash The Lion King and The Jungle Book — and stars Pedro Pascal as the title role bounty hunter and gunfighter. The title of the show is a nod to the planet Mandalore, which Star Wars fans know as the homeworld of the notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett and Jango Fett. Intense stand-offs and weapon-slinging droids take up the screen in this new teaser that depicts the time after the Empire’s fall, but before the First Order arrived to terrorize the galaxy. As it’s said in the trailer, “Bounty hunting is a complicated profession.”

The Mandalorian ushers in a new era for the franchise, hoping to capitalize on same interests of fans that Rouge One was able to achieve. Though fans won’t see any of Luke Skywalker or Han Solo, these new characters will hopefully fill in the blanks for events that happened outside of the film trilogy timelines. And no doubt, if The Mandalorian proves to be a success (and it will be), more Star Wars shows will likely be right on it’s heels.