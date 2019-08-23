Taylor Swift Shuts Down Sexist Haters Who ‘Question’ If She ‘Deserves’ Success In New Song ‘The Man’

‘You Need To Calm Down’ isn’t the only statement song on Taylor Swift’s new album — just wait until you hear the powerful message she sends in ‘The Man.’

Every woman knows what it’s like to be treated as ‘lesser’ than a man, and now, Taylor Swift, 29, has perfectly put it into words in her new song “The Man,” which is on her album, Lover. It’s no secret that Taylor’s love life has been the subject of gossip ever since she started in the industry, and in “The Man,” she sings about how different that would be if she wasn’t female. “They’d say I played the field before I found someone to commit to, and that would be okay for me to do,” she sings. “Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you.”

In the second verse, she touches on how being a woman has affected her career, and once again reveals how things would be different if she was a manttaylo. “They’d say I hustled, put in the work,” she croons. “They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve. What I was wearing, if I was rude, could be separated from my good ideas and power moves.” She also jokes that if she was a man, people would treat her just like they treat Leonardo DiCaprio. “They would toast to me, let the players play, I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez.”

The song definitely sends a powerful message to society during a time when women are fighting back against sexism more than ever. In the chorus, Taylor sings, “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering i I’d get there quicker if I was a man, and I’m so sick of them coming at me again, cause if I was a man, I’d be the man.”

These days, Taylor is not afraid to use her voice to stand up for what she believes in, and we absolutely love how much of a statement she makes with this track. “The Man” was released with Taylor’s seventh album, Lover, on Aug. 23.