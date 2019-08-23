Taylor Swift Vows To Do ‘Everything I Can’ In 2020 Election & Slams Trump: ‘He Thinks This Is An Autocracy’

Taylor Swift explained how the current political atmosphere is ‘gaslighting the American public.’ The pop star even revealed why she didn’t endorse a candidate while Donald Trump ran in the 2016 presidential election!



You’ll be seeing a different Taylor Swift during the 2020 presidential election. The pop star, who has found her voice amid government unrest and social justice issues, went against her old reputation of being silent over political matters by calling out President Donald Trump, 73. “We’re a democracy—at least, we’re supposed to be—where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that he [Trump] thinks this is an autocracy,” Taylor, 29, told The Guardian in an interview published on Aug. 23, just hours after the release of her Lover album. But it’s not Trump alone that she takes issue with.

Taylor was described as being “conflicted what the US stood for” because “all the dirtiest tricks in the book were used and it worked,” according to what the “ME!” singer told The Guardian. The pop star also wasn’t afraid to describe the United States’ current atmosphere as “gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America.’” But she’s ready to fight against this attitude after emerging from a dark and silent period due to her mother Andrea’s cancer relapse — this was addressed in her new song “Soon You’ll Be Better” — and a fallout with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016.

“I was just trying to protect my mental health – not read the news very much, go cast my vote, tell people to vote. I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break,” Taylor explained, and even confessed that her public image in 2016 made her feel “useless,” maybe “even like a hindrance.” Now, she feels “really remorseful for not saying anything” as she would’ve endorsed Hillary Clinton, the Democrat front-runner during the presidential race against Trump.

Taylor talked to The Guardian while Tennessee lawmakers voted on whether or not to impose the “heartbeat” abortion measure (a near-total ban on the procedure in the state) during a summer study session earlier in August. “Obviously, I’m pro-choice,” Taylor said in regards to the debate, adding, “I just can’t believe this is happening.” And that’s when Taylor pledged to “do everything [she] can for 2020”.

In Oct. 2018, it was Trump who put Taylor on blast. The POTUS said he likes “Taylor’s music about 25% less now” after she voiced her disapproval over Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican Senator, who decided to vote against “equal pay for women” and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.