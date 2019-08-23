Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Admits She Fears Losing Her Mom To Cancer In Emotional New Song With Dixie Chicks

taylor andrea swift
Shutterstock
Taylor Swift Photos
Taylor Swift surprised patrons at the legendary Stonewall Inn on Friday Night, as she took the stage to perform a few of her hits and her new single, You Need to Calm Down." She dazzled in a pink blazer and sequined shorts at one of the world's most famous LGBTQ bars. She has recently took a stand for Gay Rights and took shots at Anti-LGBTQ protestors in her new song. As she stepped out of the West Village Bar, she was surrounded by Gay Flags flying in the breeze. Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5097979 150619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing Raisa and Vanessa, Shoes by Casadei View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Senior Editor

The new Taylor Swift album induces a wide range of emotions, and her collab with the Dixie Chicks, ‘Soon You’ll Get Better,’ is sure to make you sob.

Now that Taylor Swift’s album, Lover, is finally here…so is the singer’s highly-anticipated collaboration with the Dixie Chicks! The song is by far the most emotional on the album, as Taylor sings about her mother, Andrea Swift’s, battle with cancer. She starts the song by reminiscing on their first visit to the doctor’s office. “I didn’t tell you I was scared,” Taylor admits in the gut-wrenching lyrics. She praises her mom for “making the best of a bad deal” and sings that she has to “pretend it isn’t real” to get by.

The most emotional part of the song, though, is the bridge, where Taylor opens up about her fears that her mom may not be able to beat the terrible disease. “I hate to make this all about me,” she sings. “But who am I supposed to talk to? What am I supposed to do? If there’s no you.” It’s no secret that Taylor’s mom has been her ROCK over the years, and this verse just truly captures how Taylor would feel if she lost Andrea.

Taylor first told fans that her mom had cancer via an emotional Tumblr post in 2015. She explained that she asked her mom to get her health checked the previous Christmas, which is how doctors found the disease. Understandably, the Swift family kept news about Andrea’s health under wraps after that. Then, in March 2019, Taylor revealed in an Elle magazine essay that the cancer had returned.

“Both of my parents have had cancer and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Taylor admitted. In August, Taylor appeared on the September cover of Vogue, and further explained in the interview,”There was a relapse that happened. It’s something that my family is going through.” It’s no secret that Taylor conveys her emotions best through song, though, which is where “Soon You’ll Get Better” came in.

Fans who attended Taylor’s Secret Sessions before Lover’s release revealed via Twitter that the 29-year-old had to leave the room when she played them this song. It’s certainly one of Taylor’s most raw and emotional tracks ever, and was made even more meaningful thanks to the support of the legendary Dixie Chicks.