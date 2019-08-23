Taylor Swift Admits She Fears Losing Her Mom To Cancer In Emotional New Song With Dixie Chicks

The new Taylor Swift album induces a wide range of emotions, and her collab with the Dixie Chicks, ‘Soon You’ll Get Better,’ is sure to make you sob.

Now that Taylor Swift’s album, Lover, is finally here…so is the singer’s highly-anticipated collaboration with the Dixie Chicks! The song is by far the most emotional on the album, as Taylor sings about her mother, Andrea Swift’s, battle with cancer. She starts the song by reminiscing on their first visit to the doctor’s office. “I didn’t tell you I was scared,” Taylor admits in the gut-wrenching lyrics. She praises her mom for “making the best of a bad deal” and sings that she has to “pretend it isn’t real” to get by.

The most emotional part of the song, though, is the bridge, where Taylor opens up about her fears that her mom may not be able to beat the terrible disease. “I hate to make this all about me,” she sings. “But who am I supposed to talk to? What am I supposed to do? If there’s no you.” It’s no secret that Taylor’s mom has been her ROCK over the years, and this verse just truly captures how Taylor would feel if she lost Andrea.

Taylor first told fans that her mom had cancer via an emotional Tumblr post in 2015. She explained that she asked her mom to get her health checked the previous Christmas, which is how doctors found the disease. Understandably, the Swift family kept news about Andrea’s health under wraps after that. Then, in March 2019, Taylor revealed in an Elle magazine essay that the cancer had returned.

“Both of my parents have had cancer and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Taylor admitted. In August, Taylor appeared on the September cover of Vogue, and further explained in the interview,”There was a relapse that happened. It’s something that my family is going through.” It’s no secret that Taylor conveys her emotions best through song, though, which is where “Soon You’ll Get Better” came in.

Fans who attended Taylor’s Secret Sessions before Lover’s release revealed via Twitter that the 29-year-old had to leave the room when she played them this song. It’s certainly one of Taylor’s most raw and emotional tracks ever, and was made even more meaningful thanks to the support of the legendary Dixie Chicks.