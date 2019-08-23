Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

With summer coming to an end, some of our favorite stars were out & about this week in gorgeous outfits, kicking off the end of summer in style & we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebs of the week!

We have to start with the woman of the hour, Taylor Swift, 29, whose highly anticipated new album, Lover, dropped this week. Taylor looked amazing when she headed to Good Morning America in New York City on Thursday, August 22, where she performed songs from her new album in a stunning, bright pastel-colored ensemble. Taylor hit the stage wearing a long-sleeve pink sheer, button-down Helmut Lang Organza Shirt, which was completely see-through, so she wore a black tank top underneath. She tucked her pink blouse into a pair of high-waisted, skintight colorful sequin hot pants, and the short shorts showed off her amazingly long, toned legs. Taylor topped her entire look off with a pair of black Rene Caovilla Jewelled Heel Ankle Boots and a subtle pair of fishnet stockings.

Miranda Lambert, 35, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she stepped out on the red carpet at the 13th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 21. The country singer opted to wear a fitted black, sleeveless tuxedo romper. The fitted one-piece featured satin lapels with a plunging V-neckline and two buttons underneath her chest, securing the jacket closed. Meanwhile, the front of the romper was open to show off the tight shorts underneath, revealing her toned legs. She added a bold pop of color to her look with a pair of Barbie pink, pointy-toed pumps and dazzling diamond jewelry.

Another one of our fave looks this week came from Katy Perry, 34, at the LA premiere of TV show, Carnival Row, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21. Katy looked fabulous in a fitted mauve Tom Ford gown, which was skintight and featured one long sleeve. The one-shoulder dress featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while one shoulder was covered in layers of thick, chunky gold chains. Katy’s dress highlighted her toned figure perfectly and was super flattering.

Megan Fox, 33, made a rare red carpet appearance at the Battle of Jangsari film press conference in Seoul, South Korea on August 21, when the actress opted for an all-black Olivier Theyskens ensemble. Megan put a sexy twist on the menswear look when she opted to wear a strapless, skintight corset top which featured a sweetheart neckline, showing off major cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of low-rise, baggy black straight leg trousers and accessorized with a massive gold medallion necklace, black pointy-toed pumps, and a bold red lip.

Some of our other favorite looks from this week came from Kirsten Dunst in The Vampire’s Wife, Leighton Meester in Michael Kors, just to name a few, and you can see all of our picks when you click through the gallery above!