‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder & Fiancé Beau Snuggle On Vacation Amid Cast Feud Rumors

Now that ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season eight filming has wrapped, Stassi Schroeder and fiance Beau Clark have been able to get a proper romantic getaway. They snuggled in the waters off Hawaii.

Well this is one fine way to ditch the drama and feuding amongst the Vanderpump Rules cast. Stassi Schroeder, 31, has literally put herself an ocean away from the problems back home via a romantic trip to Hawaii with new fiance Beau Clark, 39. The two got engaged on July 31, but are just getting around to a vacation to celebrate. She shared a photo to her Instagram on Aug. 23 snuggling in the waters off of Waikiki Beach. Stassi captioned the pic, “I got whozits and whatzits galore, bitches,” as she got a big kiss from Beau.

The couple is vacationing in Hawaii along with married cast mates Tom Schwartz, 36, and Katie Maloney, 32. Stassi shared an IG photo on Aug. 21 of the foursome having lunch, noting they were doing “Touristy Hawaiian poses. Whatevs.” Tom and Katie just had a second wedding in Las Vegas on July 25, even though they originally married in Aug. of 2016 in Northern California. It turned out not all of the legal paperwork got done the first time around. Maybe this was a second honeymoon to go along with the second wedding?

Stassi revealed recently how the drama filled season 8 of shooting Vanderpump Rules was wearing her down. “We’re at the homestretch from filming, I have a few days left. My brain is mush. I have no energy,” the Bravo star said on the Aug. 9 episode of her podcast Straight Up with Stassi. Beau was on the same page, adding “My emotions are shot,” but Stassi wasn’t done. “The drama is killing me. I can’t anymore. I can’t talk about this s**t anymore. I don’t even know how to do a podcast because I’m just like…I’m dead. I’m literally dead inside,” she continued. That rant came two days after Stassi and Katie noticeably blew off Kristen Doute‘s event for her line t-shirt line, James Mae, while the rest of the cast was there to support her.

Kristen, 36, was noticeably absent from Tom and Katie’s Vegas wedding, although Tom did show up to support her t-shirt line. Kristen also didn’t attend Stassi’s engagement party. Stassi’s mom Dayna Schroeder alluded to their being a rift between the ladies when she responded to a fan question about Kristen missing her daughter’s engagement party. Dayna commented that it was “quite sad” on Instagram. “But I didn’t really know all the particulars,” she continued. Ever hopeful, Dayna explained to the fan, “Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life…each one of these girls will grow, change, and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Some things just take time.”