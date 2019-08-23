Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Planning PDA-Filled VMAs Performance As Their Couple Debut

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes plan to make their VMAs performance a sultry one to remember at the August 26 show! It will be their ‘coming out’ as a couple. And, the singers may just seal it with a kiss…

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes plan to take their PDA-filled romance to the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Monday, August 26! The couple, who has yet to walk the red carpet as a couple, will debut their relationship to the world during their performance of “Señorita”, a source close to the Camila, 22, and Shawn, 21, tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY! The duo will perform their hit collaboration live for the first time at the 2019 VMAs.

“Camila and Shawn are going to make this a VMA performance to remember,” the insider says, explaining, “They are going to be all over each other and a kiss on stage is highly likely. They want to make the performance resemble the sultry tension we saw from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars. — That is level of sexiness they are gearing the performance to meet if not exceed,” the source continues, adding that the performance will confirm their relationship status. “They have had pics of them out there in heavy PDA, but this will be their coming out party as a couple.”

HollywoodLife also learned that Camila and Shawn will be seated next to each other at the awards show on Monday, which will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Additionally, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid will sit next to one another, along with their plus ones — whoever they may be. Ahead of the show, HL gained exclusive access inside the venue, where the seating cards revealed where Hollywood’s hottest stars will be seated.

Camila and Shawn first sparked romance rumors after the steamy music video for their new collaboration, “Señorita”, dropped on June 25. In the video, both singers play lovers who are immersed in a sneaky and sexy love affair, where, in one scene, they can’t keep their hands off each other while making out.

Soon after the release of the video, Camila and Shawn fueled the relationship buzz when they stepped out on multiple, PDA-filled occasions. Not to mention, the timing of Camila’s recent breakup with her now ex-boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, was all too much of a coincidence. News of their split broke right after the video was released.