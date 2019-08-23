Scooter Braun Raves Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Brilliant’ New Album After Buying Her Masters

Despite being embroiled in a very public feud with Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun took to Twitter to congratulate the pop star on her ‘brilliant’ album, ‘Lover.’

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” Scooter Braun tweeted on Aug. 23, regarding the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, Lover. “Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats.” The tweet was certainly unexpected, as Taylor recently made it clear that she is not a fan of Scooter after it was revealed that he had purchased the rights to the masters of all her songs.

News broke in June that Scott Borchetta, the head of Taylor’s former record label, Big Machine, had sold the company — including Taylor’s masters from her first SIX albums — to Scooter for $300 million. Taylor took to social media to explain why she was not okay with this decision for several reasons. First, she laid out the issues she has with Scooter, who she said was a “manipulative bully” to her throughout her career. She referenced Scooter’s clients, Justin Bieber and Kanye West, who posted a taunting Instagram message to her amidst her feud with Kanye and Kim Kardashian in 2016. She also called the music manager out for supporting Kanye’s decision to use a naked image of her in his “Famous” music video.

Additionally, Taylor was understandably upset about the fact that she never had a chance to buy her masters outright, like Scooter could. Instead, the deal Scott offered Taylor would have required her to record an additional album on the Big Machine label for every previous album she wanted to own. Since she previously released six records on Big Machine, that would’ve required her to record six new ones if she wanted the rights to all of her own music back. Rather than taking this deal, Taylor decided to leave Big Machine in 2018.

Taylor also said that she was completely blindsided by Scott’s decision to sell the label to Scooter, as she only found out about it when the news broke online on the morning of June 30. Scott claimed that he had sent Taylor a text the night to warn her before the story came out, but her rep said that she did not see “any texts from Scott Borchetta” before she saw the story online, and that “he did not call her in advance.”

Lover is the first album that Taylor has recorded on her new label, Universal Music Group. She owns the entire album.