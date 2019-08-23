Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes Another Round Of Cancer Treatment & Supporters Send Love

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent treatment for pancreatic cancer after just surviving a brush with lung cancer, and came out even stronger. Her worried supporters sent her love.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been treated for pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court announced in a statement on August 23. Ginsburg, 86, underwent radiation on an outpatient basis, starting on August 5, after doctors discovered a malignant tumor on her pancreas. After completing the three-week course of radiation, as well as undergoing surgery to place a bile duct stent in her pancreas, Ginsburg is on the mend. While she will continue to get periodic blood tests and scans, “the tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the Supreme Court said. “No further treatment is needed at this time.”

The Supreme Court’s full statement reads: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg today completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. The focused radiation treatment began on August 5 and was administered on an outpatient basis to treat a tumor on her pancreas. The abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July, and a biopsy performed on July 31 at Sloan Kettering confirmed a localized malignant tumor. As part of her treatment, a bile duct stent was placed. The Justice tolerated treatment well. She cancelled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule. The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.”

Throughout her three-week outpatient treatment, Ginsburg maintained her typically busy schedule, not letting even radiation slow her down. The Supreme Court justice was spotted shopping, going to the movies, attending the opera, and going to plays like, Fiddler on the Roof. When word spread that she was there, Ginsburg got a standing ovation from the audience, according to NPR. Even better — Kate McKinnon, who frequently plays her on Saturday Night Live, was also in the audience that night! The two women finally got to meet, and looked ecstatic. And, of course, she was working the entire time.

This isn’t the first time that Ginsburg battled cancer and won. The justice underwent surgery for lung cancer in December 2018, in which doctors removed the lower lobe of her left lung. The cancer was discovered when she broke three ribs during a fall (and still went to work) earlier that year. Ginsburg had colon cancer surgery in 1999, underwent treatment for the early stages of pancreatic cancer in 2009, and had surgery for a blocked coronary artery in 2009.