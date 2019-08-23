‘Noelle’: Anna Kendrick Gets Christmas Started Early In First Look At Disney+ Film

Summer is fading — so what better time to think about Christmas?! Anna Kendrick agrees, or at least, her character in the new Disney+ movie ‘Noelle’ probably does. Check out the trailer!

Introducing Noelle Claus, aka Santa’s daughter, aka Anna Kendrick. Your favorite Barden Bella is trading in her pipes for presents as she leads the holiday, family adventure film, which is set to debut with the streaming drop on Disney+ this November. She’s joined by a holly-jolly round-up of actors, including Bill Hader, who plays her brother, Julie Hagerty, who plays her mother, and Shirley MacLaine, who plays her childhood nanny Elf Polly. Disney revealed the trailer for Noelle at their D23 expo in L.A. on Aug. 23 and we have it for you here!

In the trailer Noelle introduces her family tree, but it turns out her brother Nick Kringle is getting pretty sick of being Santa, having to decide which children have been naughty or nice. Noelle tells him to take a few days off to de-stress and instead Nick flies the coop. Now it’s 48 hours before Christmas and Santa is nowhere to be found. Noelle takes it upon herself to grab Elf Polly and track down her brother on a holiday rescue mission.

Sadly, Noelle doesn’t know how to fly Santa’s sled very well and ends up crashing into what appears to be a Southern California mall. Then she has a series of fish out of water misadventures before ultimately finding Nick happily working as a yoga instructor in a nice, quiet environment. Noelle is determined to do everything in her power to get him back up North, otherwise her brother Gabriel has been tasked as Santa and being a happy tech worker, wants to start an online delivery platform. Will Noelle save Christmas? Will Nick get his mojo back in time to lead Rudolph and the other reindeer to deliver presents to children? We’ll all find out when Noelle starts streaming on Nov. 12 just in time for everyone getting in the holiday spirit.